Global Coal Fleet Continues to Grow in 2020, Installations Increase Year-on-Year - IEA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The world's coal fleet keeps burgeoning this year as the pace of approvals to new coal plant installations has increased two times compared to 2019, International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Wednesday.

"The global coal fleet continues to grow.

And the speed of greenlights to new coal plant installations seems to be two-times faster than last year. Mainly coming from Asia, but not only China, as we see Indonesia, Cambodia, Pakistan. Coal is accelerating in many parts of Asia, and such will have implications for all of us," Birol said at an online briefing launching the IEA new report on energy investment.

The reliance on coal was expected to be phased out in order for the global community to comply with the Paris Climate Agreement.

