Gold Teacup Worth $65,000 Stolen From Department Store In Japan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2024 | 12:20 PM

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) A gold teacup worth about 10 million Yen ($65,000) was stolen Thursday from a department store in Tokyo.

Authorities are currently searching for the culprit, Japanese public television station NHK reported.

Police said the solid gold teacup was showcased at a promotional event for gold items on the 8th floor of Takashimaya's flagship store in Tokyo's Nihonbashi district.

The cup had been positioned within a display case, but it was left unlocked.

Surveillance footage depicted a man removing the cup and stashing it in his backpack.

Authorities said the man seemed to be in his 20s to 30s, wearing glasses, a gray sweatshirt, black pants and carrying a gray backpack.

Despite the presence of security guards in the area where the promotional event was held, nobody noticed the theft until around 20 minutes after it took place.

