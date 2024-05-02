Skill development programmes under PPP rewarding for achieving results: Rana Mashhood

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Program (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan Thursday said that progressive results could be achieved by organizing skill development programs under Public-Private Partnerships (PPP).

He said this during a meeting with the Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Ms Shaza Fatima Khawaja here at her office.

Speaking on the occasion, Shaza Fatima said that empowering the youth was the priority of the Ministry of IT as modern IT skills have a significant role in enabling the youth.

She emphasized that the training of the youth must be per the industry demand so that they have no difficulties in getting jobs.