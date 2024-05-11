Open Menu

Golf: All-time List Of Major Golf Winners

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Golf: All-time list of major golf winners

Louisville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) All-time major golf championship win leaders list ahead of the 106th PGA Championship at Valhalla May 16-19:

Total: Masters, US Open, British Open, PGA Championship ------------------------------------------------------

Jack Nicklaus 18 6 4 3 5

Tiger Woods * 15 5 3 3 4

Walter Hagen 11 0 2 4 5

Ben Hogan 9 2 4 1 2

Gary Player 9 3 1 3 2

Tom Watson 8 2 1 5 0

Harry Vardon 7 0 1 6 0

Bobby Jones 7 0 4 3 0

Gene Sarazen 7 1 2 1 3

Sam Snead 7 3 0 1 3

Arnold Palmer 7 4 1 2 0

Phil Mickelson * 6 3 0 1 2

Nick Faldo 6 3 0 3 0

Lee Trevino 6 0 2 2 2

James Braid 5 0 0 5 0

J.

H. Taylor 5 0 0 5 0

Byron Nelson 5 2 1 0 2

Peter Thomson 5 0 0 5 0

Seve Ballesteros 5 2 0 3 0

Brooks Koepka * 5 0 2 0 3

---------

Rory McIlroy * 4 0 1 1 2

(Asterisk indicates active player)

