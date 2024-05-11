Golf: All-time List Of Major Golf Winners
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Louisville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) All-time major golf championship win leaders list ahead of the 106th PGA Championship at Valhalla May 16-19:
Total: Masters, US Open, British Open, PGA Championship ------------------------------------------------------
Jack Nicklaus 18 6 4 3 5
Tiger Woods * 15 5 3 3 4
Walter Hagen 11 0 2 4 5
Ben Hogan 9 2 4 1 2
Gary Player 9 3 1 3 2
Tom Watson 8 2 1 5 0
Harry Vardon 7 0 1 6 0
Bobby Jones 7 0 4 3 0
Gene Sarazen 7 1 2 1 3
Sam Snead 7 3 0 1 3
Arnold Palmer 7 4 1 2 0
Phil Mickelson * 6 3 0 1 2
Nick Faldo 6 3 0 3 0
Lee Trevino 6 0 2 2 2
James Braid 5 0 0 5 0
J.
H. Taylor 5 0 0 5 0
Byron Nelson 5 2 1 0 2
Peter Thomson 5 0 0 5 0
Seve Ballesteros 5 2 0 3 0
Brooks Koepka * 5 0 2 0 3
---------
Rory McIlroy * 4 0 1 1 2
(Asterisk indicates active player)
Recent Stories
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health
3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered
Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season
Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as Punjab Governor
DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela
Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions
Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders
Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, collaboration for Pakistan's ..
More Stories From World
-
First 'extreme' solar storm in 20 years brings spectacular auroras4 minutes ago
-
Eurovision in Gaza's shadow as Israel competes in final4 minutes ago
-
Early warning forecast systems to be deployed in Pakistan's northern mountainous areas14 minutes ago
-
French art group uses brainwaves and AI to recreate landscapes34 minutes ago
-
Zendaya: a superstar, not a challenger34 minutes ago
-
First 'extreme' solar storm in 20 years brings spectacular auroras34 minutes ago
-
Douyin Pakistan Pavilion to promote Pak-China trade, cultural exchanges54 minutes ago
-
Golf: PGA Championship past 10 winners54 minutes ago
-
Train crash in Argentine capital sends nearly 60 to hospitals54 minutes ago
-
Early warning forecast systems to be deployed in mountains areas1 hour ago
-
'Hell' is even more real in this year's MLS Ohio derby3 hours ago
-
Golf: PGA Wells Fargo Championship scores3 hours ago