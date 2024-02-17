Open Menu

Golf: Genesis Invitational Scores

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Leading second-round scores on Friday in the US PGA Tour Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club (USA unless noted, par-71):

129 - Patrick Cantlay 64-65

134 - Luke List 65-69, Jason Day (AUS) 65-69, Mackenzie Hughes (CAN) 69-65

135 - Corey Conners (CAN) 70-65

136 - Will Zalatoris 66-70, Xander Schauffele 70-66, Tom Hoge 66-70

137 - Tony Finau 70-67, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 69-68

138 - Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 70-68, Scottie Scheffler 68-70, Max Homa 73-65, Beau Hossler 68-70, Harris English 69-69, Cam Davis (AUS) 65-73,

Cameron Young 72-66, Tom Kim (KOR) 69-69, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69-69

