Golf: Genesis Invitational Scores
Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Leading second-round scores on Friday in the US PGA Tour Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club (USA unless noted, par-71):
129 - Patrick Cantlay 64-65
134 - Luke List 65-69, Jason Day (AUS) 65-69, Mackenzie Hughes (CAN) 69-65
135 - Corey Conners (CAN) 70-65
136 - Will Zalatoris 66-70, Xander Schauffele 70-66, Tom Hoge 66-70
137 - Tony Finau 70-67, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 69-68
138 - Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 70-68, Scottie Scheffler 68-70, Max Homa 73-65, Beau Hossler 68-70, Harris English 69-69, Cam Davis (AUS) 65-73,
Cameron Young 72-66, Tom Kim (KOR) 69-69, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69-69
Recent Stories
Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks rebound
QMC plans to conduct building survey
Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash with Rybakina
Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dhani
Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated
Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods across Pak-Afghan border: FO
Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir Pagara
Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL PSL 9 tomorrow
Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar
Political, economic stability need of hour: Jam Kamal
Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana visits Karach ..
Provincial Boot Camp on education reforms held
More Stories From World
-
Fears grow for crucial Gaza hospital after Israeli raid3 minutes ago
-
Singapore engineer pivots from oil rigs to 'fish farm of the future'3 minutes ago
-
Japan announces successful launch of next-gen H3 rocket3 minutes ago
-
Japan announces successful launch of next-gen H3 rocket3 minutes ago
-
Senegal president pledges to hold election 'as soon as possible'3 minutes ago
-
WTO chief insists global trade body still counts4 minutes ago
-
Paraguayan policeman on trial for torture meted out decades ago4 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table13 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship result13 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table13 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table13 minutes ago
-
Mini-summit discusses peace efforts for east DRCongo14 minutes ago