Gunman kills six in attack on Afghan mosque: govt spokesman

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) A gunman stormed a mosque in western Afghanistan and killed six people, a government spokesman said Tuesday.

Interior ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani said that on Monday around 9:00 pm (1630 GMT) "an unknown armed person shot at civilian worshippers in a mosque" in Herat province's Guzara district.

"Six civilians were martyred and one civilian was injured," he wrote on social media platform X early Tuesday morning.

The state-run Bakhtar news Agency gave the same death toll for the attack, which took place in a district just south of the provincial capital of Herat city.

Citing local sources, domestic media channel Tolo reported the mosque belonged to Afghanistan's minority Shiite community.

While no group has yet claimed the attack, the regional chapter of Islamic State (IS) is the largest security threat in Afghanistan and has frequently targeted Shiite communities.

The Taliban government has pledged to protect religious and ethnic minorities since returning to power in August 2021, but rights monitors say they've done little to make good on that promise.

The most notorious attack linked to IS since the Taliban takeover was in 2022, when at least 53 people -- including 46 girls and young women -- where slain in the suicide bombing of an education centre.

Taliban officials blamed IS for the attack, which was staged in a Shiite neighbourhood of Kabul.