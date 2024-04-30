Gunman Kills Six In Attack On Afghan Mosque: Govt Spokesman
Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) A gunman stormed a mosque in western Afghanistan and killed six people, a government spokesman said Tuesday.
Interior ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani said that on Monday around 9:00 pm (1630 GMT) "an unknown armed person shot at civilian worshippers in a mosque" in Herat province's Guzara district.
"Six civilians were martyred and one civilian was injured," he wrote on social media platform X early Tuesday morning.
The state-run Bakhtar news Agency gave the same death toll for the attack, which took place in a district just south of the provincial capital of Herat city.
Citing local sources, domestic media channel Tolo reported the mosque belonged to Afghanistan's minority Shiite community.
While no group has yet claimed the attack, the regional chapter of Islamic State (IS) is the largest security threat in Afghanistan and has frequently targeted Shiite communities.
The Taliban government has pledged to protect religious and ethnic minorities since returning to power in August 2021, but rights monitors say they've done little to make good on that promise.
The most notorious attack linked to IS since the Taliban takeover was in 2022, when at least 53 people -- including 46 girls and young women -- where slain in the suicide bombing of an education centre.
Taliban officials blamed IS for the attack, which was staged in a Shiite neighbourhood of Kabul.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024
Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January
Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor
Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's birthday
Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritious milk availability
Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year
Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital launched
Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement over Brazil dam collapse
Georgia ruling party stages mass rally to counter protests
Bayern ready for 'extraordinary' Bellingham, says Tuchel
PTI leaders get interim bail
More Stories From World
-
At least 25 dead in Peru after bus plunges into ravine23 minutes ago
-
New post-Brexit controls: a thorn for UK horticulture23 minutes ago
-
Microsoft CEO pledges $1.7 bn AI, cloud investment in Indonesia23 minutes ago
-
Children's shoes highlight Gaza's Khan Younis city exodus chaos: UN43 minutes ago
-
At least 25 dead in Peru after bus plunges into ravine53 minutes ago
-
Amazon Purr-rime: Cat accidentally shipped to online retailer1 hour ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher with focus on yen1 hour ago
-
Lewandowski treble fires Barca to Valencia win1 hour ago
-
Vardy leads Leicester to Championship title2 hours ago
-
Occupiers using fake news to de-legitimize freedom struggles, including in Kashmir, Palestine: Pakis ..2 hours ago
-
Thunder seal Pelicans sweep to advance as Celtics on brink2 hours ago
-
Nadal keeps his clay dream alive as he battles past Cachin3 hours ago