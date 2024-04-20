Open Menu

Golf: PGA RBC Heritage Scores

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2024 | 09:20 AM

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Leading scores after Friday's second round of the PGA Tour's RBC Heritage at Hilton Head (par 72, USA unless noted):

131 - Sepp Straka (AUT) 66-65, Tom Hoge 67-64, Collin Morikawa 65-66, JT Poston 63-68

132 - Patrick Rodgers 66-66, Ludvig Aberg (SWE) 66-66, Mackenzie Hughes (CAN) 66-66

133 - Patrick Cantlay 67-66, Sahith Theegala 66-67 134 - Scottie Scheffler 69-65, An Byeong-Hun (KOR) 68-66

135 - Im Sung-Jae (KOR) 68-67, Joohyung Kim (KOR) 69-66, Austin Eckroat 66-69, Stephan Jäger (GER) 67-68, Seamus Power (IRL) 65-70, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 67-68

136 - Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) 70-66, Russell Henley 67-69, Xander Schauffele 72-64, Chris Kirk 69-67, Thomas Detry (BEL) 68-68.

