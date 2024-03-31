Open Menu

Golf: US PGA Houston Open Scores

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2024 | 09:10 AM

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Leading third-round scores on Saturday in the US PGA Tour Houston Open in Houston, Texas (USA unless noted, par-70):

201 - Scottie Scheffler 65-70-66, David Skinns (ENG) 67-69-65, Stephan Jaeger (GER) 69-66-66, Alejandro Tosti (ARG) 66-67-68, Thomas Detry (BEL) 70-64-67

202 - Taylor Moore 64-71-67, Akshay Bhatia 67-68-67, Nick Dunlap 68-71-63

203 - Aaron Rai (ENG) 66-70-67, Max Greyserman 67-69-67, Chad Ramey 69-66-68, Tony Finau 69-62-72

205 - Tom Hoge 71-66-68, Victor Perez (FRA) 68-70-67, Jacob Bridgeman 71-69-65

206 - Kevin Dougherty 68-69-69, Cameron Champ 70-68-68, Billy Horschel 71-68-67, Erik Barnes 72-68-66, Alex Noren (SWE) 69-71-66, Nate Lashley 72-68-66

