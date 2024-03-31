Golf: US PGA Houston Open Scores
Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2024 | 09:10 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Leading third-round scores on Saturday in the US PGA Tour Houston Open in Houston, Texas (USA unless noted, par-70):
201 - Scottie Scheffler 65-70-66, David Skinns (ENG) 67-69-65, Stephan Jaeger (GER) 69-66-66, Alejandro Tosti (ARG) 66-67-68, Thomas Detry (BEL) 70-64-67
202 - Taylor Moore 64-71-67, Akshay Bhatia 67-68-67, Nick Dunlap 68-71-63
203 - Aaron Rai (ENG) 66-70-67, Max Greyserman 67-69-67, Chad Ramey 69-66-68, Tony Finau 69-62-72
205 - Tom Hoge 71-66-68, Victor Perez (FRA) 68-70-67, Jacob Bridgeman 71-69-65
206 - Kevin Dougherty 68-69-69, Cameron Champ 70-68-68, Billy Horschel 71-68-67, Erik Barnes 72-68-66, Alex Noren (SWE) 69-71-66, Nate Lashley 72-68-66
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
IGP Punjab visited Chinese Consulate
More Stories From World
-
Catholics gather to hear Pope Francis give Easter Mass11 minutes ago
-
Bodies of eight Chinese migrants found on beach in Mexico11 minutes ago
-
President of Peru slams raids in luxury watch investigation11 minutes ago
-
Collins beats Rybakina to win Miami Open12 minutes ago
-
Golf: LPGA Ford Championship scores12 minutes ago
-
Collins beats Rybakina to win Miami Open12 minutes ago
-
Trump video showing 'hog-tied' Biden draws criticism12 minutes ago
-
Romania centre explores world's most powerful laser22 minutes ago
-
UN says four staff wounded in south Lebanon blast9 hours ago
-
US approves bombs, jets for Israel amid threat of offensive in Gaza’s Rafah city9 hours ago
-
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta11 hours ago
-
Somalia parliament approves parts of election overhaul plan12 hours ago