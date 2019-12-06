UrduPoint.com
'Good Chance' Iran Behind Mortar Attack On Iraq's Balad Air Base - State Department

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 11:31 PM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) There is a good chance Iran was behind a mortar bomb attack on Iraqi's Balad air base on Thursday, Assistant State Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker said during a press briefing on Friday.

"We're waiting for full evidence, but ... I'd say say there's a good chance Iran was behind it," Schenker said.

On Thursday, two mortar bombs hit Iraq's Balad air base, which hosts American forces, media reported. No casualties have been reported.

Schenker added that reports that Iranian missiles are being stored in Iraq are creating a growing concern as Iranian-backed militias are now shelling Iraqi bases with American and Coalition forces.

He specifically mentioned Iraq's Balad and Ain Al-Asad air bases, both of which have been shelled this week.

Schenker said Iran has become increasingly aggressive as it feels the pressure from the maximum pressure campaign.

In 2018, the United States withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal unilaterally and imposed economic sanctions on Iran. In May 2019, Iran declared an ultimatum to the other signatories ” either they attempt to relieve the economic blockade or Tehran will begin gradually dropping its commitments under the deal every 60 days.

