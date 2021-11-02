UrduPoint.com

Governor Of Russia's Amur Region Says Russia-China Bridge Expected To Open In 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) The bridge linking Russia's Blagoveshchensk city and China's Heihe will be opened until the end of this year, Amur Region Governor Vasily Orlov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The bridge has been ready for a long time. We are hoping to open it soon ... We assume that the opening of the bridge will take place this year," Orlov said.

The governor has noted that the decision depends not only on the Amur Region but on the Chinese side as well, adding that the current situation with COVID-19 in the region does not help.

"When the pandemic just began, the Amur Region was the first region in Russia that closed borders with China. Now, the Chinese are doing the same. That is why there cannot be any grievances against the Chinese partners," Orlov stressed.

The first highway bridge between Russia and China has been under construction since December 2016 in the Amur Region. The main stages of the Russian side of the project were completed in 2019. The opening of the bridge was scheduled for November 2020 but had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

