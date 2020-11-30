UrduPoint.com
Greece Hopes To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine By Year End - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

Greece Hopes to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine by Year End - Prime Minister

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The Greek government expects to receive the first coronavirus vaccine batches by the end of the year if it is approved by competent European organizations, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting, Mitsotakis said that following the introduction of a lockdown on November 7, the epidemiological situation in the country had improved.

"The situation has improved. In addition to the declining number of cases, there are initial signs that pressure on the national health care system in Northern Greece is gradually easing," Mitsotakis said.

The prime minister added that the health ministry had already prepared a very detailed plan for the process of mass vaccinating the Greek population.

"We estimate that the first batches of the vaccine will be delivered to Greece by the end of the year, if as we expect, it is approved by competent European organizations," Mitsotakis said, adding that the vaccination will be free and on the voluntary basis.

The prime minister did not name a specific vaccine that will be delivered to Greece.

Mitsotakis also said that Greek scientists had developed their own highly effective rapid antigen test, adding that its production may begin soon.

In late October, Russian Ambassador to Athens Andrey Maslov informed the commission of experts of the Greek Health Ministry about Russia's Sputnik V vaccine from COVID-19.

Greece has so far confirmed over 104,000 cases of COVID-19 and 2,321 fatalities.

