Greece Reports 71 New Cases of COVID-19, Four Fatalities Over Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Greece has verified 71 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past day, bringing the total to 892, including 26 fatalities, Health Ministry spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras said on Thursday.

Of 892 confirmed cases, 57 patients are currently in the intensive care unit, including 54 patients under medical ventilation of lungs, Tsiodras said at a press briefing.

He said the majority of them have had pre-existing health conditions.

According to the medical official, four people have died over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 26, with an average age of 73 years, with an exception of a 42-year-old professor from Crete who unexpectedly died this week. Recoveries count 42 people so far, he added.

The global toll of COVID-19 has now exceeded 462,000 cases and the death toll has topped 20,000, according to the World Health Organization.