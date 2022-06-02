UrduPoint.com

Greek Cypriot Defense Chief Seeks End To US Arms Embargo During Trip To Washington

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Greek Cypriot Defense Chief Seeks End to US Arms Embargo During Trip to Washington

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) Greek Cypriot Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides has been negotiating an end to the US arms embargo put in place to prevent arms race at the divided island of Cyprus, during his trip to Washington, the Cypriot press and information office said on Thursday.

Petrides arrived at the Pentagon on Wednesday to speak to US officials about the complete lifting of the embargo and discuss cooperation initiatives in the wider Eastern Mediterranean and transatlantic cooperation between the United States and the European Union. The Cypriot defense minister has held negotiations on the issue with US Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Celeste Wallander and US Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Jessica Lewis.

"Consultations were held in a constructive atmosphere of the rapid development of defense cooperation between the Republic of Cyprus and the US during the past two years, including the partial lifting of the embargo," the information office said in a statement.

According to the agency, the two countries will sign agreements in the coming months to further strengthen the military-political cooperation.

The US imposed the embargo in 1987 with a view to mending divisions between Cypriot Greeks and Turks following the Turkish invasion of the north, but the Mediterranean island nation went on to buy weapons elsewhere.

Washington partially lifted the ban on non-lethal military assistance to Cyprus in 2020 and established a military training center for the Eastern Mediterranean, CYCLOPS, in a bid to bolster security ties with the nation.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Washington Pentagon European Union Buy United States Cyprus 2020 Race

Recent Stories

“Who introduced you ideology of three pieces?,” Maryam lashes out at Imran K ..

9 minutes ago
 Will Hollywood be ready to welcome back Johnny Dep ..

Will Hollywood be ready to welcome back Johnny Depp or Amber Heard?

50 minutes ago
 Govt committee to make railways best, safe public ..

Govt committee to make railways best, safe public transport

1 hour ago
 Why is vivo X80 Currently the Top Flagship Smartph ..

Why is vivo X80 Currently the Top Flagship Smartphone in Pakistan?

2 hours ago
 PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition ..

PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition of Zalmi Madrasa League

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.