Greek Cypriot Defense Chief Seeks End to US Arms Embargo During Trip to Washington

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) Greek Cypriot Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides has been negotiating an end to the US arms embargo put in place to prevent arms race at the divided island of Cyprus, during his trip to Washington, the Cypriot press and information office said on Thursday.

Petrides arrived at the Pentagon on Wednesday to speak to US officials about the complete lifting of the embargo and discuss cooperation initiatives in the wider Eastern Mediterranean and transatlantic cooperation between the United States and the European Union. The Cypriot defense minister has held negotiations on the issue with US Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Celeste Wallander and US Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Jessica Lewis.

"Consultations were held in a constructive atmosphere of the rapid development of defense cooperation between the Republic of Cyprus and the US during the past two years, including the partial lifting of the embargo," the information office said in a statement.

According to the agency, the two countries will sign agreements in the coming months to further strengthen the military-political cooperation.

The US imposed the embargo in 1987 with a view to mending divisions between Cypriot Greeks and Turks following the Turkish invasion of the north, but the Mediterranean island nation went on to buy weapons elsewhere.

Washington partially lifted the ban on non-lethal military assistance to Cyprus in 2020 and established a military training center for the Eastern Mediterranean, CYCLOPS, in a bid to bolster security ties with the nation.