UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Media Staging 24-Hour Strike To Mark International Workers' Day

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 02:03 PM

Greek Media Staging 24-Hour Strike to Mark International Workers' Day

Greece's journalists and media workers unions on Tuesday are staging a 24-hour strike to mark International Workers' Day, which is usually celebrated on May 1

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) Greece's journalists and media workers unions on Tuesday are staging a 24-hour strike to mark International Workers' Day, which is usually celebrated on May 1.

The strike, which was organized by the Journalists' Union of Athens Daily Newspapers (ESIEA) and other associations, started at 03:00 GMT and involves most of the Greek media, both public and private. An exception has been made for those who cover the strike and information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The celebration of this May 1 is taking place amid an unprecedented situation of the pandemic and health crisis, which is used as an excuse to call into question our collective rights, our work hours, [and] our worker dignity," the ESIEA leadership said in a statement.

The General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE), Greece's largest private sector union, is also holding a strike. Another strike is planned by above-ground subway workers.

Meanwhile, other strikes and rallies, conducted by the communist union PAME and public sector union ADEDY, will take place on May 6.

As this year's Workers' Day coincided with Eastern Orthodox Holy Saturday, the associated public events were postponed. Per the decision by the country's labor minister, the mandatory day off was also postponed to this Tuesday.

Related Topics

Athens Greece May Media

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers sequence genome of 2,000 ..

7 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $65.09 a barrel M ..

7 minutes ago

Petroleum Division ensures transparency in awardin ..

1 minute ago

Vietnam sees 17.5 pct more new enterprises in firs ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Anti-Monopoly Agency Approves Telecom Ope ..

1 minute ago

Three dacoits arrested in faisalabad

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.