Greek Media Staging 24-Hour Strike to Mark International Workers' Day

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) Greece's journalists and media workers unions on Tuesday are staging a 24-hour strike to mark International Workers' Day, which is usually celebrated on May 1.

The strike, which was organized by the Journalists' Union of Athens Daily Newspapers (ESIEA) and other associations, started at 03:00 GMT and involves most of the Greek media, both public and private. An exception has been made for those who cover the strike and information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The celebration of this May 1 is taking place amid an unprecedented situation of the pandemic and health crisis, which is used as an excuse to call into question our collective rights, our work hours, [and] our worker dignity," the ESIEA leadership said in a statement.

The General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE), Greece's largest private sector union, is also holding a strike. Another strike is planned by above-ground subway workers.

Meanwhile, other strikes and rallies, conducted by the communist union PAME and public sector union ADEDY, will take place on May 6.

As this year's Workers' Day coincided with Eastern Orthodox Holy Saturday, the associated public events were postponed. Per the decision by the country's labor minister, the mandatory day off was also postponed to this Tuesday.