Greek Opposition Leader Fofi Gennimata Dies From Cancer At 56

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 07:12 PM

Greek Opposition Leader Fofi Gennimata Dies From Cancer at 56

Fofi Gennimata, leader of the Greek left-wing opposition party Movement for Change (KINAL) died on Monday at the age of 56, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Fofi Gennimata, leader of the Greek left-wing opposition party Movement for Change (KINAL) died on Monday at the age of 56, media reported.

According to the Greek media outlet Ekathimerini, Gennimata succumbed to cancer at the Evangelismos Hospital, where she was admitted on October 12 for treatment.

She led the KINAL party since 2015 and had held many positions in various governments.

Gennimata was reportedly first diagnosed with the disease in 2008.

