Greek Prime Minister Introduces Changes To Government - Spokesman

Tue 04th August 2020 | 06:30 PM

Greek Prime Minister Introduces Changes to Government - Spokesman

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis made several changes in the government to increase its "operational efficiency," Stelios Petsas, a government spokesman, said on Tuesday during a briefing.

"The prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, completes the formation of the government ... With his choice, he emphasizes the strategic directions that relate to the present and future of our homeland. And it improves operational efficiency in finance, growth, labor, health and the environment," Petsas said.

According to the changes, Deputy Finance Minister Theodoros Skylakakis became the first deputy finance minister responsible for fiscal policy, while Deputy Growth and Innovation Minister Nikos Papathanasis also became the first deputy responsible for private investments and private-public partnerships.

In addition, Lawmaker Zoi Rapti was appointed as Deputy Health Minister in charge of mental health, while Nikolaos Tagaras, another lawmaker, became the deputy environment and energy minister, responsible for environmental protection,

The new officials will be sworn in later in the day inside the presidential palace.

More Stories From World

