Greek Prime Minister Presents 6-Point Plan for Sustainable Economy at Conference in France

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis presented a six-point plan towards sustainable economy at the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) held in Marseille.

"Today at the #ICUNcongress I unveiled a 6-point plan to ensure Greece continues to put sustainability at the heart of our Blue Economy of coastal and ocean industries," Mitsotakis said on Twitter.

The action plan will aim to protect the biodiversity of the Mediterranean Sea, which surrounds Greece, and will harness the advantages of a new balance between economic growth, social cohesion and sustainability.

"Our plan includes the reduction of overfishing by declaring 10% of our seas as "no-take reserves", as well as the ambitious target to reduce plastic litter at sea by 50% and microplastics released into the environment by 30% by 2030," the prime minister highlighted.

In addition, the prime minister's plan also noted the importance of developing a sustainable tourism strategy which will benefit Greece's economy, which widely relies on tourism, while caring for its natural environment.

During his speech at the IUCN, Mitsotakis further stressed the importance of "close cooperation involving all countries of the Mediterranean" that will bring in the ambition to preserve the ecosystem's demands.

The IUCN is designed to give a new political impetus to the protection of the Mediterranean Sea, championed by France and Spain and launched in October 2020. The initiative comprises of eight countries including France, Greece, Morocco, Spain, Italy, Egypt, Tunisia, and Algeria and five organizations, namely the UNEP/MAP-Barcelona Convention, the Conference of Peripheral Maritime Regions, the Union for the Mediterranean, and the General Fisheries Commission for the Mediterranean.

Greece will host the upcoming EUMED9 Summit on September 17, which will focus on the protection of the Mediterranean Sea.