UrduPoint.com

Greek Prime Minister Urges Turkey To Change 'Aggressive Behaviour' Toward Greece, Cyprus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 02:10 AM

Greek Prime Minister Urges Turkey to Change 'Aggressive Behaviour' Toward Greece, Cyprus

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) South European countries require respect for the international law from every nation, and it is time for Turkey to revise its aggressive behavior toward Greece and Cyprus, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday after the EUMED 9 Summit.

The summit in Athens was attended by presidents and prime ministers of Croatia, Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Malta, Slovenia, and Spain.

"Security and stability throughout the Mediterranean Sea remains the fundamental priority of us all. Always on the basis of international law and the Convention on the Law of the Sea that our countries have signed and honour. They not only demand the implementation of this Convention, they also guarantee it. This concerns all countries, including neighboring Turkey. It is time for Turkey to abandon its aggressive behaviour towards Cyprus, Greece and the region as a whole," Mitsotakis said.

The Greek prime minister also said that the European borders must be protected, and "cooperation with countries that are closer to Afghanistan, like Turkey, so that refugees can stay closer to their homes.

"

Mitsotakis emphasized that the scenario of the migration crisis in 2015, when the influx of migrants to the European Union was uncontrolled, must not happen again.

Cyprus, populated by Greek and Turkish Cypriots, has been a stumbling block for Turkey and Greece for almost half a century. The island was de facto divided in 1974, when Turkey deployed armed forces to Cyprus after an attempt to unify Cyprus with Greece. In 1983, the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was formed, recognized solely by Turkey.

Currently, the negotiations between Turkey, Greece and the United Kingdom under the guidance of the United Nations are periodically held to decide whether Cyprus will be a bizonal, bicommunal federation or a two-state island.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Century Prime Minister United Nations Turkey France European Union Athens Spain Italy United Kingdom Portugal Slovenia Cyprus Croatia Malta Greece 2015 All From Refugee

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed meets British Secretary of State ..

Mohamed bin Zayed meets British Secretary of State for International Trade, Pres ..

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in one-year anniversary of the Ab ..

UAE participates in one-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords

2 hours ago
 Ukraine on verge of deadliest Covid wave: experts

Ukraine on verge of deadliest Covid wave: experts

1 hour ago
 Taliban Talks With Afghan Resistance Forces May Ta ..

Taliban Talks With Afghan Resistance Forces May Take Place in Dushanbe

1 hour ago
 England eases Covid travel curbs

England eases Covid travel curbs

1 hour ago
 Biden announces methane gas cuts goal ahead of UN ..

Biden announces methane gas cuts goal ahead of UN climate summit

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.