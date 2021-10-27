UrduPoint.com

Guangdong Carbon Market Closes Higher

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 03:45 PM

Guangdong carbon market closes higher

Carbon emissions allowances closed at 43.14 yuan (6.76 U.S. dollars) per tonne on Wednesday, 0.05 percent up from Tuesday, at China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China

GUANGZHOU, Oct. 27 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Carbon emissions allowances closed at 43.14 Yuan (6.76 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Wednesday, 0.05 percent up from Tuesday, at China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 1,569 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Wednesday, with a turnover of 67,340.57 yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded 197.121 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of 4.494 billion yuan.

Related Topics

Exchange China Guangzhou Buy December Market From Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Mongolia to offer foreign tourists free COVID-19 v ..

Mongolia to offer foreign tourists free COVID-19 vaccines: PM

46 seconds ago
 Mali parliament VP arrested over 'subversive remar ..

Mali parliament VP arrested over 'subversive remarks'

48 seconds ago
 Assange's Fiancee Counts on UK Court to Decide Aga ..

Assange's Fiancee Counts on UK Court to Decide Against Reporter's Extradition to ..

49 seconds ago
 Police raids on illegal dance party, bridegroom fl ..

Police raids on illegal dance party, bridegroom flees

51 seconds ago
 US Provides Assurance It Will Be Consent to Assang ..

US Provides Assurance It Will Be Consent to Assange's Transfer to Australia to S ..

52 seconds ago
 Foreign Secy Sohail Mahmood plants 3 saplings of C ..

Foreign Secy Sohail Mahmood plants 3 saplings of Chinar to pay tribute to three ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.