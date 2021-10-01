MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya who came to power in Guinea after a military coup was sworn in on Friday as the transitional president.

The ceremony, held in Guinea's capital of Conakry, was broadcast by Espace tv Guinee.

"I, Mamadi Doumbouya, as the president for the transition period ... pledge to remain committed to the country's sovereignty, to respect provisions of the transitional charter and to promote compliance with it," Doumbouya said.