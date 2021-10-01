UrduPoint.com

Guinea's Rebel Leader Doumbouya Sworn In As Transitional President

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 06:00 PM

Guinea's Rebel Leader Doumbouya Sworn in as Transitional President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya who came to power in Guinea after a military coup was sworn in on Friday as the transitional president.

The ceremony, held in Guinea's capital of Conakry, was broadcast by Espace tv Guinee.

"I, Mamadi Doumbouya, as the president for the transition period ... pledge to remain committed to the country's sovereignty, to respect provisions of the transitional charter and to promote compliance with it," Doumbouya said.

