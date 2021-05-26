UrduPoint.com
Gunman Kills 8, Injures Many More In San Jose, California Shooting - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 11:44 PM

A gunman took the lives of eight people during a shooting at a train yard in San Jose, California, the Los Angeles Times reported on Wednesday citing law enforcement sources

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) A gunman took the lives of eight people during a shooting at a train yard in San Jose, California, the Los Angeles Times reported on Wednesday citing law enforcement sources.

Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Russell Davis said there were "multiple" injuries and fatalities, but would not confirm the precise number. These new reports, however, place the number of individuals killed in the incident at eight.

The shooting started at around 6:34 a.

m. local time at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) Light Rail train yard. The victims include employees at the facility.

The gunman is also dead although it is unclear at present whether he committed suicide or was killed by police.

The updated reports say the suspect set his house on fire before driving to the train yard, where he began shooting.

Law enforcement officials said they plan to continue providing updates as more information becomes available throughout the day.

