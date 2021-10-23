UrduPoint.com

Gunmen Free Inmates During Attack On Nigeria Prison

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 07:06 PM

Gunmen free inmates during attack on Nigeria prison

Heavily armed men have stormed a prison in southwestern Nigeria using grenades, the facility said on Saturday, with unconfirmed media reports saying that nearly a thousand inmates had escaped

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Heavily armed men have stormed a prison in southwestern Nigeria using grenades, the facility said on Saturday, with unconfirmed media reports saying that nearly a thousand inmates had escaped.

"Gunmen that came in large numbers" attacked the Abonlogo correctional facility with grenades on Friday evening, Olanrewaju Anjorin, an administration spokesman for the prison in Oyo State, told AFP.

"A lot of inmates were re-arrested after the attack, and it is still ongoing," he said, without specifying how many prisoners had escaped, or confirming whether there had been any casualties.

The police will issue a statement with more details about the attack soon, he added.

Several local media outlets reported that almost 1,000 inmates were released during the attack. It was not yet possible to verify those reports.

Africa's most populous country has struggled with rampant insecurity, with larges swathes of its territory under the control of criminal groups.

About 240 prisoners were broken out during an attack on another prison on September 13 in Kogi State in central Nigeria.

In April, more than 1,800 inmates escaped during an attack on yet another prison in the southeast.

Related Topics

Attack Police Oyo Nigeria April September Criminals Media

Recent Stories

AJK people not to let Kashmir liberation Movement ..

AJK people not to let Kashmir liberation Movement flag down at any cost: AJK PM

28 seconds ago
 European, global leaders gather in a high-level fo ..

European, global leaders gather in a high-level forum at the Expo 2020 Dubai to ..

9 minutes ago
 Farrukh promises all help to upgrade Govt Science ..

Farrukh promises all help to upgrade Govt Science College as a university

30 seconds ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

31 seconds ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

33 seconds ago
 Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets zero carbon ..

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets zero carbon emissions by 2060

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.