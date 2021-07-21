Guterres Discussing With UN Security Council Possible Support for Haiti - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is in consultations with the UN Security Council regarding potential assistance the body can provide to Haiti after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, United Nations spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

Earlier in the month, Haiti sent a letter to Guterres requesting to provide additional security support on the ground after the murder of Moise.

"We will be in touch with the members of the Security Council to see what kind of assistance they are looking to provide to Haiti. The letter has been received and is being examined and we're following up at this stage.

.. with the members of the Security Council," Haq said.

The spokesperson noted that any decision to deploy additional assistance in Haiti should be authorized by the UN Security Council.

The United Nations ended its peacekeeping presence in Haiti in 2017 and two years later wrapped up a follow-up mission. The United Nations is currently present in Haiti through its integrated office (BINUH).

Haq said Guterres will address with the UN Security Council whether the United Nations requires stronger presence on the ground in Haiti.