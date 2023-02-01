UrduPoint.com

Haiti's Authorities To Create Transitional Council To Carry Out Reforms - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2023 | 02:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) The government of Haiti has reached an agreement with political and social organizations to create the High Transition Council (HTC), which would promote national dialogue, participate in the implementation of reforms and preparation of a new constitution, as early as next week, Prensa Latina reported on Tuesday, citing an official source.

The Haitian Ministry of Communication said in a press release on Monday that Prime Minister Ariel Henry held "a fruitful working meeting" with the members of the committee to discuss issues of national interest. At the meeting, a common agreement has been reached to proceed with the formal establishment of the HTC. The council will be responsible for combating insecurity, reforming the constitution, and holding elections, as well as working on transforming justice, modifying the economy, and advancing other programs such as the rule of law and social and food security.

The source confirmed to the news agency that the HTC would be established next week.

Haiti has long been mired in a socio-political crisis that worsened after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise on July 7, 2021.

Moise chose Henry to succeed then-acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph in his role but did not manage to ratify his appointment before his death. Nevertheless, Henry was sworn in as the country's prime minister on July 20, 2021, but his appointment caused discontent among various opposition forces questioning Henry's legitimacy.

As a result of the political divide in Haiti's government and society, two cabinets have emerged in the country ” one led by Henry and a government established by the National Transitional Council (CNT), which consists of members of Haiti's opposition parties and civil society organizations. The CNT has appointed Haitian politician Fritz Jean as the provisional president of its government and Steven Benoit as its prime minister.

Amid the political crisis, the country's already understaffed law enforcement agencies have struggled to keep crime at bay as gangs continue to gain in strength. Over the past year, the inaction of the authorities has reportedly led to an unprecedented increase in the influence of armed gangs that engage in extortion and kidnapping for ransom and control some parts of the country, including fuel terminals.

