Haley Lashes Out At Trump Over 'disgusting' Black Voter Comments
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2024 | 08:50 PM
Charleston, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) US Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley on Saturday lashed out at rival Donald Trump for making what she called "disgusting" comments about Black Americans.
Trump, who is expected to easily defeat Haley in Saturday's nominating contest in South Carolina, suggested that Black voters favor him because they can relate to his troubles with the law.
"It's disgusting. But that's what happens when he goes off the teleprompter. That's the chaos that comes with Donald Trump," Haley said at a polling station in her home state.
"That's the offensiveness that's going to happen every day between now and the general election, which is why I continue to say Donald Trump cannot win a general election," she added.
Trump made the comments Friday evening in a speech to Black conservatives.
The 77-year-old, who faces four criminal indictments, including on charges of conspiracy and vote rigging, suggested that "Black people like me because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as I'm being discriminated against.
"
He also claimed that Black voters appreciate his police photo, taken at a Georgia jail, more than anybody else.
"The mug shot, we've all seen the mug shot, and you know who embraced it more than anybody else? The Black population. It's incredible," he said.
The remarks drew criticism from Republicans and Democrats alike.
"Donald Trump claiming that Black Americans will support him because of his criminal charges is insulting. It's moronic. And it's just plain racist," said Cedric Richmond, co-chair of President Joe Biden's reelection campaign.
Earlier in the week, Trump compared his legal troubles to the persecution of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, whose recent sudden death in an Arctic prison has been linked by Biden and other western leaders to the Kremlin.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
More Stories From World
-
Half of Western arms to Ukraine delivered late: defence minister2 hours ago
-
Cricket: India v England 4th Test scoreboard3 hours ago
-
Ashwin bags five as India chase 192 in England Test4 hours ago
-
Cricket: India v England 4th Test scoreboard4 hours ago
-
Golf: LPGA Thailand scores5 hours ago
-
Portugal electoral campaign begins with right looking to gain5 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Los Cabos result5 hours ago
-
Chinese scientist awarded for groundbreaking work in transplantation, cellular therapy7 hours ago
-
766 industrial zones established in Uzbekistan as of Jan. 17 hours ago
-
2 dead in residential fire in Philippine capital7 hours ago
-
China's commercial vehicle sales jump 79.6 pct in January8 hours ago
-
5th Senate election kicks off in Cambodia8 hours ago