Harris Calls Israeli President on Terror Attacks, Reaffirms US Support - White House

Vice President Kamala Harris has expressed official condolences to Israel on the latest wave of terror attacks and repeated official US support in a telephone call with President Isaac Herzog, the White House said in a readout of the conversation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Vice President Kamala Harris has expressed official condolences to Israel on the latest wave of terror attacks and repeated official US support in a telephone call with President Isaac Herzog, the White House said in a readout of the conversation.

"Vice President Kamala Harris spoke today with President Isaac Herzog of Israel," the readout said. " She extended Passover greetings to him and the people of Israel and expressed condolences on behalf of the Biden-Harris administration and the American people over Israeli deaths from recent terrorist attacks in Israel.

"

The vice president condemned the attacks in the strongest terms and underscored that US support for Israel's security and self-defense was unwavering, the readout added.

Harris also expressed support for continued efforts to reduce tensions and said she and other US leaders would continue to stay in close touch on these and other issues affecting Israel's security and the stability of the region, according to the readout.