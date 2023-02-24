UrduPoint.com

Harvey Weinstein Gets 16 Years In Jail For 2013 Rape, Sexual Assault - Reports

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Harvey Weinstein Gets 16 Years in Jail for 2013 Rape, Sexual Assault - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Former Hollywood Producer Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for raping and assaulting a woman in Los Angeles in 2013, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

The sentence comes on top of the 23-year prison term that Weinstein is already serving after being convicted in 2020 in New York on separate charges of rape and assault.

Weinstein was convicted by a Los Angeles jury in December on three of seven counts of rape and sexual assault: forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by a foreign object.

The three charges all relate to one accuser, who has been referred to as Jane Doe 1 in court and who says Weinstein assaulted her at a hotel in February 2013, according to the report.

Weinstein was not convicted on the other four counts, which hinged on the testimony of four women who accused him of assaulting them between 2004 and 2013.

A firestorm erupted in Hollywood in 2017 after Weinstein, who was one of the most influential film producers in the United States, was accused of sexual assault and harassment by dozens of women, including celebrities Angelina Jolie, Uma Thurman and Ashley Judd. Weinstein was subsequently fired from his own company amid the scandal and New York authorities began investigating him shortly thereafter.

The allegations against Weinstein inspired the online #MeToo movement aimed at combating sexual harassment and assault.

Related Topics

Scandal Film And Movies Hotel Company Los Angeles Oral New York United States Angelina Jolie Uma Thurman Ashley Judd February December Women 2017 2020 All From Top Court

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi tours IDEX pavilions

Al Bowardi tours IDEX pavilions

3 minutes ago
 Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Deputy Comma ..

Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Deputy Commander of Malaysian Land Forces

33 minutes ago
 UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces meets with Mald ..

UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces meets with Maldives&#039; Defence Minister

48 minutes ago
 Serbia Seeking to Upgrade Relations With US to Lev ..

Serbia Seeking to Upgrade Relations With US to Level of Strategic Partnership - ..

1 hour ago
 Murray's new comeback seals Qatar Open semi-final ..

Murray's new comeback seals Qatar Open semi-final place

1 hour ago
 Biden to Discuss Further Ukraine Support With G7 L ..

Biden to Discuss Further Ukraine Support With G7 Leaders, Zelenskyy on Friday- W ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.