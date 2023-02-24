Harvey Weinstein Gets 16 Years in Jail for 2013 Rape, Sexual Assault - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Former Hollywood Producer Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for raping and assaulting a woman in Los Angeles in 2013, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

The sentence comes on top of the 23-year prison term that Weinstein is already serving after being convicted in 2020 in New York on separate charges of rape and assault.

Weinstein was convicted by a Los Angeles jury in December on three of seven counts of rape and sexual assault: forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by a foreign object.

The three charges all relate to one accuser, who has been referred to as Jane Doe 1 in court and who says Weinstein assaulted her at a hotel in February 2013, according to the report.

Weinstein was not convicted on the other four counts, which hinged on the testimony of four women who accused him of assaulting them between 2004 and 2013.

A firestorm erupted in Hollywood in 2017 after Weinstein, who was one of the most influential film producers in the United States, was accused of sexual assault and harassment by dozens of women, including celebrities Angelina Jolie, Uma Thurman and Ashley Judd. Weinstein was subsequently fired from his own company amid the scandal and New York authorities began investigating him shortly thereafter.

The allegations against Weinstein inspired the online #MeToo movement aimed at combating sexual harassment and assault.