Head Of Poland's Ruling Party Calls Polexit Speculations Propaganda

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 04:01 PM

Poland does not intend to leave the European Union, despite its friction with Brussels, the head of Poland's ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS) Jaroslaw Kaczynski said on Wednesday

"There will be no polexit. This is a propaganda fabrication that has been applied to us many times," Kaczynski stated in an interview with a national new agency Polska Agencja Prasowa.

At the same time, Kaczynski advocated respect for the principle of equality of state within the EU.

"We are in favour of ending the crisis that we see in the European Union. Treaties are largely no longer observed. The principle of equality of states is also sharply violated. There are also trends towards the instrumentalization of the EU by the strongest states, in particular, by Germany.

This is what we must resist. We want EU treaties to be properly clarified, so that all kinds of misuse are radically hampered," Kaczynski added.

Euroscepticism has been on the rise in Poland as Warsaw's recent policy drew criticism from Brussels. On September 7, the European Commission asked the EU's Court of Justice to impose fines on Poland over its controversial judicial reform until Warsaw suspends it. The Polish government called the decision an act of aggression.

The development resulted in a heated debate about the possibility of Polexit between the ruling party and the opposition, which have accused each other of wanting to withdraw Poland from the EU.

