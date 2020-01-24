UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Minister Says Risk To Canadians From Novel Coronavirus 'Very Low'

Umer Jamshaid 23 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 01:40 AM

Health Minister Says Risk to Canadians From Novel Coronavirus 'Very Low'

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The risk of the outbreak the novel coronavirus presents to the Canadian public is quite low, Health Minister Patty Hajdu told reporters on Thursday.

"The risk still remains very low to Canadians," Hajdu said, adding there has not been a confirmed case of the virus in Canada.

Hajdu's assurances come on the heels of yesterday's announcement by Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec's public health director, that Quebec is investigating five suspected cases of the novel coronavirus.

Canada's Health Minister said that the developments in Quebec are a good sign that Canada's public health system is prepared to meet the challenges posed by virus outbreaks.

More than 600 cases have been confirmed in China and 17 recorded deaths. Confirmed cases have also been recorded in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand and Saudi Arabia.

Earlier on Thursday, the World Health Organization announced that it is too early to declare the novel coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency.

Related Topics

World Thailand China Canada Singapore Japan South Korea United States Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

1 hour ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

2 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

2 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

2 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.