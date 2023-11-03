Heavy rains hit final day of royal tour in Kenya

King Charles III's final day in Kenya on Friday was hit by heavy rains and floods as he toured the historic heart of the Indian Ocean city of Mombasa

The inclement weather derailed plans for Charles and Queen Camilla to ride in an electric tuktuk to Fort Jesus, a 400-year-old UNESCO World Heritage site in Mombasa's Old Town.

Instead, the royal couple briefly posed for photographs inside the three-wheeler vehicle, which was decorated in a bold African pattern and a Union Jack logo.

Kenya's coast and other parts of the country have been battered by torrential rains and sometimes raging floods in recent days.

The UN's humanitarian agency, OCHA, said last month that eastern Africa would likely encounter heavier than normal rains over the October-December period because of the El Nino phenomenon.

El Nino is a naturally occurring pattern associated with increased heat worldwide, as well as drought in some parts of the world and heavy rains elsewhere.

King Charles has long been a fervent environmentalist and his programme on the four-day state visit to Kenya has focused on green issues, as well as support for creative arts, technology and young people.

His host, President William Ruto, has sought to put himself at the forefront of African efforts to combat climate change.