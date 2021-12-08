Helicopter Crashes With India Military Chief On Board: Air Force
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 01:36 PM
A helicopter carrying India's defence chief General Bipin Rawat crashed in the southern state of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the air force said
New Delhi, Dec 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :A helicopter carrying India's defence chief General Bipin Rawat crashed in the southern state of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the air force said.
"An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu," the Indian Air Force said on Twitter.