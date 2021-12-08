Helicopter crashes with India military chief on board: air force

(@FahadShabbir)

New Delhi, Dec 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :A helicopter carrying India's defence chief General Bipin Rawat crashed in the southern state of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the air force said.

"An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu," the Indian Air Force said on Twitter.