Hezbollah says targeted Israel base in retaliation for fighters' killing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lebanon's Hezbollah group said it attacked an Israeli army base on Wednesday, with Israeli medics reporting the strike wounded 14 people, including two seriously, in a northern village

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Lebanon's Hezbollah group said it attacked an Israeli army base on Wednesday, with Israeli medics reporting the strike wounded 14 people, including two seriously, in a northern village.

Israel and Hezbollah, have been exchanging near-daily cross-border fire since the Palestinian militant group attacked southern Israel on October 7, triggering war in the Gaza Strip.

But Wednesday's incident marked the third day in a row that Hezbollah strikes wounded people in Israel, with regional tensions high after Iran launched a direct attack on Israel over the weekend in retaliation for a deadly strike on Tehran's Damascus consulate.

Hezbollah said it launched "a combined attack with guided missiles and explosive drones on a new military reconnaissance command centre in Arab al-Aramshe," an Arab-majority village of northern Israel near the Lebanese border.

The Galilee Medical Centre in the northern Israeli city of Nahariya said in a statement it had received "14 wounded people... including two who are seriously wounded".

Hezbollah said the attack came "in response to the enemy assassinating a number of resistance fighters in Ain Baal and Shehabiya" on Tuesday.