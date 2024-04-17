Open Menu

Hezbollah Says Targeted Israel Base In Retaliation For Fighters' Killing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2024 | 07:03 PM

Hezbollah says targeted Israel base in retaliation for fighters' killing

Lebanon's Hezbollah group said it attacked an Israeli army base on Wednesday, with Israeli medics reporting the strike wounded 14 people, including two seriously, in a northern village

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Lebanon's Hezbollah group said it attacked an Israeli army base on Wednesday, with Israeli medics reporting the strike wounded 14 people, including two seriously, in a northern village.

Israel and Hezbollah, have been exchanging near-daily cross-border fire since the Palestinian militant group attacked southern Israel on October 7, triggering war in the Gaza Strip.

But Wednesday's incident marked the third day in a row that Hezbollah strikes wounded people in Israel, with regional tensions high after Iran launched a direct attack on Israel over the weekend in retaliation for a deadly strike on Tehran's Damascus consulate.

Hezbollah said it launched "a combined attack with guided missiles and explosive drones on a new military reconnaissance command centre in Arab al-Aramshe," an Arab-majority village of northern Israel near the Lebanese border.

The Galilee Medical Centre in the northern Israeli city of Nahariya said in a statement it had received "14 wounded people... including two who are seriously wounded".

Hezbollah said the attack came "in response to the enemy assassinating a number of resistance fighters in Ain Baal and Shehabiya" on Tuesday.

