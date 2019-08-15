UrduPoint.com
High-Ranking Taliban Commander Killed In Airstrike In Afghanistan's Kandahar - Source

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 11:32 AM

High-Ranking Taliban Commander Killed in Airstrike in Afghanistan's Kandahar - Source

A security source told Sputnik on Thursday that the highest-ranking military commander of the Taliban, Sader Ebrahim, had been killed in an airstrike by the Afghan forces in the southern province of Kandahar

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) A security source told Sputnik on Thursday that the highest-ranking military commander of the Taliban, Sader Ebrahim, had been killed in an airstrike by the Afghan forces in the southern province of Kandahar.

"Sader Ebrahim was killed with his 11 fighters in an Afghan forces' airstrike in Shah Wali Kot district in Kandahar province on Tuesday night," a security source in Shah Wali Kot said.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahed, has rejected media reports about Ebrahim's death, stressing that the Taliban have recently been in contact with the commander.

The bombing came as the eighth round of peace talks between the Taliban and the United States ended with no major breakthrough earlier in the week. However, a Taliban source has told Sputnik that the differences over the peace agreement have been solved and a deal may be signed in Norway's Oslo soon.

