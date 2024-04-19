Open Menu

Hindu Nationalist Modi The Favourite As India Votes

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Hindu nationalist Modi the favourite as India votes

Haridwar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) India began voting Friday in a six-week election with an all but assured victory for Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as a weakened opposition is pushed to the sidelines.

A total of 968 million people are eligible to take part in the world's biggest vote -- a staggering logistical exercise that critics say follows a concerted effort to delegitimise rivals.

A long and winding queue was patiently assembled outside a polling station in the Hindu holy city of Haridwar, on the banks of the Ganges river, even before the booths opened.

"Modi had ensured our country as well as our faith is secure," 59-year-old Hindu ascetic Uday Bharti told AFP outside a polling station.

"We have come here to make sure Modi keeps doing his good work."

Modi, 73, remains resoundingly popular after a decade in office that has seen India rise in diplomatic clout and economic power, as well as efforts by his government to bring the country's majority faith in ever closer alignment with its politics.

"I urge all those voting... to exercise their franchise in record numbers," he wrote in a post on X as the election began.

"Every vote counts and every voice matters!"

Modi has already led the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) through two landslide victories in 2014 and 2019, forged in large part by his appeal to the Hindu faithful.

This year, he presided over the inauguration of a grand temple to the deity Ram, built on the grounds of a centuries-old mosque razed by Hindu zealots.

Construction of the temple fulfilled a long-standing demand of Hindu activists and was widely celebrated across India with back-to-back television coverage and street parties.

Related Topics

Election India Prime Minister World Vote Narendra Modi Temple 2019 Mosque Post TV All Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan all set to face New Zealand tomorrow

Pakistan all set to face New Zealand tomorrow

9 minutes ago
 Health activists ring alarm bells over 10-stick ci ..

Health activists ring alarm bells over 10-stick cigarette pack

18 minutes ago
 DC Matiari chairs emergency meeting to prevent mea ..

DC Matiari chairs emergency meeting to prevent measles epidemic

19 minutes ago
 ACS leads dengue prevention campaign rally

ACS leads dengue prevention campaign rally

19 minutes ago
 Security plan finalized for by elections in NA 44: ..

Security plan finalized for by elections in NA 44: DPO

19 minutes ago
 Duplantis to unleash 'inner' pole vault contest as ..

Duplantis to unleash 'inner' pole vault contest as Olympics beckon

19 minutes ago
Admin accords priority to clean drinking water for ..

Admin accords priority to clean drinking water for citizens: Commissioner

19 minutes ago
 PTI gets court permission to hold rally in NA-119

PTI gets court permission to hold rally in NA-119

21 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases

ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases

21 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results

Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results

21 minutes ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique ord ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique orders completing PIC modular the ..

21 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioners imposed section 144 for multi ..

Deputy Commissioners imposed section 144 for multiple events in Abbottabad, Hari ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World