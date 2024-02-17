Holloway Blasts To Hurdles World Record At US Indoors
Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Hurdles king Grant Holloway set a new world record in the 60-meter competition at the US Indoor Championships in New Mexico on Friday.
Holloway, the three-time 110m hurdles world champion and Olympic silver medalist, scorched home in 7.27sec in Albuquerque, eclipsing his own previous world best of 7.29sec.
The 26-year-old from Virginia, who as the reigning indoor world champion was already assured of a place on the US team for next month's world championships, opted to skip Friday's final after his record-breaking run.
Holloway's world record performance was matched in the women's 60m hurdles, where Tia Jones equalled the existing world record with a time of 7.
67sec in her heat.
Jones almost matched that mark in the final, winning in 7.68sec, ahead of Jasmine Jones (7.78sec) and Masai Russell (7.80sec).
Elsewhere on Friday, Tara Davis-Woodhall produced an impressive world-leading performance to romp home in the long jump. Davis-Woodhall soared 7.18m on her fifth jump to easily win, with Jasmine Moore second with a leap of 6.93m.
The US Indoor Championships are the team selection trials for this year's World Indoor Championships, which take place in Glasgow from March 1-3.
