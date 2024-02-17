Open Menu

Holloway Blasts To Hurdles World Record At US Indoors

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2024 | 09:20 AM

Holloway blasts to hurdles world record at US Indoors

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Hurdles king Grant Holloway set a new world record in the 60-meter competition at the US Indoor Championships in New Mexico on Friday.

Holloway, the three-time 110m hurdles world champion and Olympic silver medalist, scorched home in 7.27sec in Albuquerque, eclipsing his own previous world best of 7.29sec.

The 26-year-old from Virginia, who as the reigning indoor world champion was already assured of a place on the US team for next month's world championships, opted to skip Friday's final after his record-breaking run.

Holloway's world record performance was matched in the women's 60m hurdles, where Tia Jones equalled the existing world record with a time of 7.

67sec in her heat.

Jones almost matched that mark in the final, winning in 7.68sec, ahead of Jasmine Jones (7.78sec) and Masai Russell (7.80sec).

Elsewhere on Friday, Tara Davis-Woodhall produced an impressive world-leading performance to romp home in the long jump. Davis-Woodhall soared 7.18m on her fifth jump to easily win, with Jasmine Moore second with a leap of 6.93m.

The US Indoor Championships are the team selection trials for this year's World Indoor Championships, which take place in Glasgow from March 1-3.

Related Topics

World Tara Glasgow Virginia Albuquerque Mexico March Women Silver Olympics From Best

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2024

30 minutes ago
 Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks r ..

Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks rebound

10 hours ago
 QMC plans to conduct building survey

QMC plans to conduct building survey

10 hours ago
 Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash ..

Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash with Rybakina

10 hours ago
 Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dha ..

Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dhani

10 hours ago
 Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated

Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated

10 hours ago
Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods ac ..

Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods across Pak-Afghan border: FO

10 hours ago
 Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir ..

Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir Pagara

10 hours ago
 Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL ..

Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL PSL 9 tomorrow

10 hours ago
 Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar

Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar

10 hours ago
 Political, economic stability need of hour: Jam Ka ..

Political, economic stability need of hour: Jam Kamal

10 hours ago
 Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amj ..

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana visits Karach ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World