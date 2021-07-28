UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Appoints Apple Daily Special Fraud Investigator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 07:05 PM

Hong Kong appoints Apple Daily special fraud investigator

Hong Kong's government Wednesday appointed a special fraud investigator to scrutinise the company that owns the recently shuttered pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, the first such probe in more than two decades

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's government Wednesday appointed a special fraud investigator to scrutinise the company that owns the recently shuttered pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, the first such probe in more than two decades.

The outspoken tabloid shut in June days after police arrested key executives and froze its assets using a sweeping national security law imposed by Beijing.

Its millionaire owner Jimmy Lai and multiple executives are facing national security charges of collusion over the paper's support for international sanctions against China.

On Wednesday Hong Kong's financial secretary opened a new front against the paper.

He announced senior accountant Clement Chan had been appointed to probe Apple Daily's parent company for fraud and mismanagement.

The South China Morning Post said it was the first time Hong Kong's government had appointed a special fraud investigator since 1999.

Chan said there were "grave concerns on whether there was serious mismanagement" at the company and that executives used Next Digital to "conduct unlawful activities".

He also said executives had "breached their fiduciary duties" and "fallen short of that expected of a listed company".

Trading in Next Digital was halted in May after city authorities froze Lai's assets including his shares.

At the time Next Digital said its cash balance was approximately HK$521.4 million (US$67 million).

Authorities then issued a new asset freeze in June, crippling the paper's ability to do business.

A few days later on June 23, Apple Daily put out its last edition.

The paper was known for its acerbic criticism of China's leaders and Beijing made no secret of its desire to see the tabloid silenced.

Eight former employees of Apple Daily and its founder Lai have been arrested under the national security law.

Related Topics

Police Business China Company Lai Beijing Hong Kong May June Apple Post Government Million

Recent Stories

Beekeeper arrested over forest fire near Athens

1 minute ago

German Cabinet Concerned About Spread of Fake News ..

1 minute ago

Body of missing minor girl found from Korangi No ..

2 minutes ago

President for proper harnessing of youth's intelle ..

6 minutes ago

17 criminals arrested during search operations

6 minutes ago

England women set for Wembley return with World Cu ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.