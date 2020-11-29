Hong Kong Closes Schools Until End of Year Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) Hong Kong is suspending face-to-face classes at all schools and kindergartens until the beginning of school Christmas holidays, the government of the special administrative region of China said on Sunday, when the city recorded the highest number of new COVID-19 cases since August.

"Further to the Government's earlier separate announcements on suspension of face-to-face classes and school activities for all kindergartens and Primary 1 to Primary 3 levels of primary schools until December 6, the Government announced today (November 29) that in light of the worsening situation of the COVID-19 epidemic, all kindergartens as well as primary and secondary schools (including special schools and schools offering non-local curriculum) will suspend face-to-face classes and school activities starting from this Wednesday (December 2) until the beginning of school Christmas holidays," the Hong Kong government said in a press release.

Hong Kong's health authorities have warned that the region is facing a fourth wave of the coronavirus outbreak and many new cases are related to a so-called dance venue cluster. Out of 115 cases registered on Sunday, 62 were linked to the cluster, 23 had other known links, 24 were untraceable and six were imported.

At the same time, the new measure envisages only a two-week suspension for private schools that offer non-formal curriculum. The government also said that schools should implement "various learning modes" to properly organize distance learning. At the same time, educational facilities will remain open for students who have "the lack of carers at home."

Overall, Hong Kong has so far confirmed 6,239 COVID-19 cases, including 109 deaths and 5,340 recoveries.