Hong Kong Reports 61 New COVID-19 Cases, 9,928 In Total

Fri 22nd January 2021

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 61 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking its total tally to 9,928

HONG KONG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 61 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking its total tally to 9,928.

The new cases included 55 local infections, of which 26 had an unknown origin.

There were also more than 50 cases tested positive preliminarily, according to a CHP press briefing.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 718 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated in public hospitals and the community treatment facility at AsiaWorld-Expo, and 34 are in critical condition.

A total of 168 COVID-19 patients have passed away in Hong Kong so far.

More Stories From World

