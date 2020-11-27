UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Top Court Cancels Compulsory Haircuts For Male Prisoners - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 05:31 PM

Hong Kong Top Court Cancels Compulsory Haircuts for Male Prisoners - Reports

Hong Kong's top court ruled on Friday that a requirement of the Correctional Services Department for male inmates to keep their hair short was a form of sex discrimination, media reported, citing the court decision

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Hong Kong's top court ruled on Friday that a requirement of the Correctional Services Department for male inmates to keep their hair short was a form of sex discrimination, media reported, citing the court decision.

According to Hong Kong Free Press, this decision means that former Hong Kong pro-democracy legislator Leung Kwok-hung, better known as "Long Hair," has won a six-year legal battle against the Correctional Services Department, after he had been was forced to cut his long hair while behind bars in 2014.

"I am of the view that less favourable treatment was given to the appellant compared with female prisoners.

There has been discrimination on the basis of sex," Court of Final Appeal Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma said, as quoted by the media outlet.

According to the ruling, the Correctional Services Department has failed to provide consistent arguments or explanations on why hair length is tied closely to custodial discipline.

"It is not readily apparent, and no explanation was provided by the [commissioner of correctional services], as to why this had any reasonable connection with custodial discipline," Ma said, as quoted by the South China Morning Post.

Leung was jailed for several weeks for criminal damage and disorderly behavior in June 2014.

Related Topics

Chief Justice China Hong Kong Male June Criminals Post Media Top Court

Recent Stories

MediaTek set to Power Premium Gaming Smartphones i ..

8 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at New Zealand for threat ..

13 minutes ago

Police arrests prime suspect in Mehr triple murder ..

16 seconds ago

Cold,dry weather likely in most parts

20 seconds ago

Newly wed couple deprived of motorcycle, bid to ab ..

24 seconds ago

ATC reserves decision in illegal financing case

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.