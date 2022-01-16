UrduPoint.com

Hostages Remain Inside Colleyville Synagogue, No Injuries So Far - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2022) The Colleyville Police Department has confirmed that hostages remain inside the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Texas but no injuries have been reported so far.

"On Saturday, January 15, 2022, at approximately 10:41am (16:41 GMT), the Colleyville Police Department received a Call for Service in the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road," police said in a statement, adding that "officers arrived on scene and observed an emergency situation that warranted evacuation of the surrounding areas and an external perimeter was established."

Colleyville police confirmed that the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Texas Department of Public Safety, and North Tarrant Regional Swat Team were all on scene.

"In addition to the subject, law enforcement has confirmed there are others inside but no injuries have been reported. FBI Crisis Negotiators are in communication with the subject. This is a joint investigation of the Colleyville PD and the FBI's Dallas Field Office; it remains an active operational and investigative scene," the police said in the Saturday release.

ABC news reported that an armed suspect claiming to have bombs took a rabbi and three others hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel on Saturday.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Twitter that US President Joe Biden had been updated on the ongoing hostage-taking situation and that "senior members of the national security team are also in touch with federal law enforcement." Israel's Minister of Diaspora Affairs Nachman Shai said on Twitter that he was also monitoring the situation.

The Jewish Federations of North America said on Twitter that the "Jewish Federations are monitoring the situation in Colleyville, Texas through the Secure Community Network. We pray for the safety of everyone involved."

A US official told ABC that the hostage-taker is claiming to be the brother of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani woman who allegedly had ties to the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia).

According to CBS, Siddiqui was convicted in 2010, for trying to kill US officers in Afghanistan. The hostage-taker is demanding freedom for his sister, who is serving her 86-year sentence in a US federal prison.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said on Twitter that additional patrols were being sent to Dallas synagogues and other sites on Saturday amid the ongoing hostage-taking situation in Colleyville.

