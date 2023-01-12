House Democratic Leader Calls on GOP to Take Action Against Congressman George Santos

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries urged Republicans on Thursday to take action against Congressman George Santos, who admitted to fabricating parts of his professional and educational backgrounds prior to election.

"(Santos) deceived and connived his way into Congress, and it's now the responsibility of House Republicans to do something about it," Jeffries said during a press conference. "This is not a partisan issue, but it is an issue that Republicans need to handle. Clean up your house, and you can start with George Santos."

In December, Santos admitted to lying on the campaign trail about parts of his biography, including his professional and educational experience. On Wednesday, the Nassau County Republican Committee, who backed Santos' campaign, said the congressman disgraced the lower chamber and called on him to resign.

Later on Wednesday, Santos told reporters that he will not resign amid calls for him to step down.

Santos is the subject of several probes, including by authorities in Brazil and campaign finance investigators, Jeffries said. A formal ethics complaint has also been filed against Santos, Jeffries added.

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy also said on Wednesday that Santos should not be placed on any top committees but will continue to serve. Concerns about Santos will be allowed to move through the official ethics process, McCarthy said.

McCarthy said he is not able to take action to overturn the will of the voters without allowing accusations against Santos to be handled in an official manner.