UrduPoint.com

House Democratic Leader Calls On GOP To Take Action Against Congressman George Santos

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 09:16 PM

House Democratic Leader Calls on GOP to Take Action Against Congressman George Santos

US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries urged Republicans on Thursday to take action against Congressman George Santos, who admitted to fabricating parts of his professional and educational backgrounds prior to election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries urged Republicans on Thursday to take action against Congressman George Santos, who admitted to fabricating parts of his professional and educational backgrounds prior to election.

"(Santos) deceived and connived his way into Congress, and it's now the responsibility of House Republicans to do something about it," Jeffries said during a press conference. "This is not a partisan issue, but it is an issue that Republicans need to handle. Clean up your house, and you can start with George Santos."

In December, Santos admitted to lying on the campaign trail about parts of his biography, including his professional and educational experience. On Wednesday, the Nassau County Republican Committee, who backed Santos' campaign, said the congressman disgraced the lower chamber and called on him to resign.

Later on Wednesday, Santos told reporters that he will not resign amid calls for him to step down.

Santos is the subject of several probes, including by authorities in Brazil and campaign finance investigators, Jeffries said. A formal ethics complaint has also been filed against Santos, Jeffries added.

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy also said on Wednesday that Santos should not be placed on any top committees but will continue to serve. Concerns about Santos will be allowed to move through the official ethics process, McCarthy said.

McCarthy said he is not able to take action to overturn the will of the voters without allowing accusations against Santos to be handled in an official manner.

Related Topics

Election Minority Santos George Nassau Brazil Chamber December Congress Top

Recent Stories

PM, UAE Vice President discuss bilateral ties

PM, UAE Vice President discuss bilateral ties

5 minutes ago
 DUPHAT 2023 concludes with commercial deals worth ..

DUPHAT 2023 concludes with commercial deals worth over AED6.12 billion

17 minutes ago
 Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police receives 3rd ..

Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police receives 3rd place winning team

17 minutes ago
 China Welcomes Papua New Guinea's Decision to Clos ..

China Welcomes Papua New Guinea's Decision to Close Trade Office in Taiwan - Min ..

32 seconds ago
 Number of Democrats Who Identify as 'Liberal' Reac ..

Number of Democrats Who Identify as 'Liberal' Reaches Record High - Poll

33 seconds ago
 Expenditures needed to be reduced to cope with fin ..

Expenditures needed to be reduced to cope with financial difficulties: CJP

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.