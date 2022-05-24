CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) The anti-corruption prosecutor's office of Moldova and employees of the Information and Security Service are conducting searches in the house of the country's ex-president Igor Dodon, who is suspected of possibly taking a bribe from businessman Vladimir Plahotniuc, Marianna Kerpek, a spokeswoman for the Prosecutor General's Office, told Sputnik.

"Employees of the anti-corruption prosecutor's office and the Information and Security Service of Moldova are conducting searches at Igor Dodon's house. We will provide details later," Kerpek said.