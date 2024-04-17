House Republicans Finally Announce Vote For $61 Bn In Ukraine Aid
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2024 | 11:35 PM
The Republican leader in the House of Representatives announced Wednesday a vote on a massive new military aid package that includes some $61 billion in long-delayed support for Ukraine, as well as billions for Israel and Taiwan
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The Republican leader in the House of Representatives announced Wednesday a vote on a massive new military aid package that includes some $61 billion in long-delayed support for Ukraine, as well as billions for Israel and Taiwan.
The move could finally get much-needed help to outgunned Ukrainian forces as they battle Russian invaders.
But it also sets up a showdown with Johnson's own far-right wing, which for months has been steered by Donald Trump into blocking aid to Ukraine.
"We expect the vote on final passage on these bills to be on Saturday evening," Speaker Mike Johnson announced.
Along with the $61 billion for Ukraine, the bills allocate more than $26 billion for Israel as it wages war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip and squares up against regional foe Iran and its proxies.
They also include $8 billion for self-ruled Taiwan, which China sees as part of its territory and has vowed to retake -- by force if necessary.
For months Johnson has faced huge pressure from the White House and much of Congress to allow the lower house to vote on aid to Ukraine and Israel that was already approved in the Senate.
Johnson had refused to allow a vote on that $95 billion package in the House.
Instead he is pushing this separate package -- which the White House has appeared to give the cautious nod to, even as Biden has said he needs to study it more closely.
It remains unclear if Johnson's aid bills would pass the House or the Democratically controlled Senate.
The speaker's majority is razor-thin, and he is facing a potential Republican revolt over his complex plan, as conservatives complain over the billions in aid already spent.
And loyalists to Trump -- who has forcefully opposed more direct aid to Ukraine, complaining about the billions that have already been sent since the fighting began in February 2022 -- hold the balance of power in the House.
Without the near-total backing of his party, Johnson would be left to rely on Democratic votes to pass the aid bills.
That would infuriate his own party's hard-right faction, some of whom have already spoken out against the new package -- forcing Johnson to insist on Tuesday that he would not resign.
Recent Stories
Walker returns to captain Man City for Real Madrid clash
Action taken against price list violations in Khanewal district
DC chairs review meeting of DEG
Turkey accuses Israel's Netanyahu of using war 'to stay in power'
Pakistan ranked 5th most vulnerable country to climate change. Tirmizi
Nadal comeback ends in Barcelona Open second round
Divisions among Colombia's FARC dissidents complicate peace talks
Govt to ensure timely water supply in backward areas of Sindh: Jam Shoro
Croatia ruling conservatives win most seats, but not majority: exit poll
Meta shouldn't force users to pay for data protection: EU watchdog
US university cancels Muslim student's graduation speech after pro-Israel groups ..
Bilawal condemns attack on PPP candidate in Bajaur
More Stories From World
-
Turkey accuses Israel's Netanyahu of using war 'to stay in power'5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan ranked 5th most vulnerable country to climate change. Tirmizi16 minutes ago
-
Divisions among Colombia's FARC dissidents complicate peace talks8 minutes ago
-
Croatia ruling conservatives win most seats, but not majority: exit poll8 minutes ago
-
Meta shouldn't force users to pay for data protection: EU watchdog5 minutes ago
-
US university cancels Muslim student's graduation speech after pro-Israel groups object, CAIR protes ..5 minutes ago
-
Ecuador tells workers to stay home amid energy crisis4 minutes ago
-
At IMF, Brazil and France renew push for 'fairer' international taxation4 minutes ago
-
Iran sanctions, Ukraine on agenda at G7 meet in Capri43 minutes ago
-
Thousands rally in Georgia as MPs advance controversial 'foreign influence' law44 minutes ago
-
Croatia votes in high numbers after bitter PM-president fight1 hour ago
-
Volcano erupts in Indonesia, alert level raised to highest point1 hour ago