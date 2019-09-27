UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Huge Crowds For Inauguration Of Senegal's Mega-mosque

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 09:30 PM

Huge crowds for inauguration of Senegal's mega-mosque

Tens of thousands of people from across Senegal converged on the capital Dakar on Friday for the inauguration of a huge mosque, claimed to be the largest in West Africa

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Tens of thousands of people from across Senegal converged on the capital Dakar on Friday for the inauguration of a huge mosque, claimed to be the largest in West Africa.

Muslim faithful arrived by bus, car or on foot in the poor district of Bopp, home to the new Massalikul Jinaan mosque, capable of hosting 30,000 worshippers.

The mosque has been built by the Mouride Brotherhood -- part of the Sufi strand of islam that predominates in Senegal, a country with a long tradition of religious tolerance.

Huge traffic jams several kilometres (miles) long built up on highways leading to the site, where some people had starting camping out two days before the long-awaited ceremonies.

Thousands of women in colourful robes, men dressed in festive white along with children packed the streets.

"I'm here to celebrate God, the Prophet and Serigne Touba, (one of the holy Names used for the brotherhood's founder) whose work is being rewarded here," said Malick Mar, a mechanic who was among the worshippers.

"It is a triumph for all Muslims." When the mosque guards opened the mosque's doors, there was a frenzied rush and worried police used electric batons to try to restore order. Unable to get inside, thousands of faithful unrolled their prayer mats on the mosque's outside esplanade.

- Massive structure - Work on the mosque began a decade ago on a swampy six-hectare (14-acre) area of land donated by the government of the 90-percent Muslim nation, and the inauguration has been preceded by an outpouring of national and religious fervour.

The mosque's name of Massalikul Jinaan ("The Paths to Paradise") comes from the title of a poem by Sheikh Ahmadou Bamba Mbacke, the 19th-century founder of the Brotherhood, who is revered by followers as a saint.

With a Carrara marble exterior and boasting five minarets -- the tallest 78 metres (255 feet) high -- the mosque has a capacity of 15,000 worshippers inside, and another 15,000 on the esplanade.

The lavish interiors include a gold-leaf dome, giant chandeliers and decorations hand drawn by Moroccan workmen. An Ilamic institute, residence and museum are scheduled to be added in the future.

The builders say the mosque is the biggest in West Africa, although the edifice is dwarfed by mosques in the Arab world. In Morocco, the Hassan II mosque in Casablanca can accommodate 105,000 worshippers and has a minaret spiralling 210 metres.

The cost of more than 30 million Euros ($33 million) came from private donations, while the government contributed lighting, sanitation and roadworks worth 10.5 million euros as well as the land -- a sign of the Brotherhood's clout.

The group's leader, Mountakha Mbacke, received a stream of religious, traditional and political leaders in the runup to the inauguration, and the ceremonies were to be attended by President Macky Sall.

Related Topics

Africa World Police Poor Car Traffic Touba Casablanca Dakar Senegal Morocco SITE Turkish Lira Women God Prayer Mosque Muslim All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Arab

Recent Stories

NPMC asks to remove price disparity to facilitate ..

53 seconds ago

Proteas all-rounder Klusener appointed Afghanistan ..

55 seconds ago

England's Taylor retires from international cricke ..

58 seconds ago

Pedersen Says May Take Part in Next Astana Group M ..

1 minute ago

Health sector reforms must to ensure efficient, he ..

14 minutes ago

Guterres urges donors to fill gap in UNRWA&#039;s ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.