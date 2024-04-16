Open Menu

Hundreds Of Gazans Queue For Bread At Reopened Bakery

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2024 | 10:13 PM

Hundreds of Palestinians queued for bread at a reopened bakery in Gaza City, after fresh supplies arrived in a heavily blockaded area that has suffered months of deprivation

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Hundreds of Palestinians queued for bread at a reopened bakery in Gaza City, after fresh supplies arrived in a heavily blockaded area that has suffered months of deprivation.

They waited for hours in the streets of Gaza's biggest city this week as the bakery turned out bags of subsidised bread after the World Food Programme was able to resupply it.

Children stood patiently in line alongside young men and elderly people.

"When Israel prevented us from getting flour, we started eating corn and barley, until it reached the point where we had to eat some animal feed," Wissam Dawad told AFP as he stood in the queue.

Firas Sukkar, also queueing, said, "I'm happy but I swear by God we are tired".

"We have lost our sons, daughters, and wives.

We have lost our entire lives," he said.

"What more can I ask for?" he added. "My only message is to stop the war."

Israel has faced growing global opposition to the relentless war it is fighting against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which has reduced vast areas of territory to a wasteland of gutted buildings, bomb craters and rubble.

The war and the siege have triggered a dire humanitarian crisis, with desperate shortages of food, water, medicines and fuel, helped only by sporadic aid deliveries.

The United Nations has warned that the Gaza war and siege have caused "the highest levels of catastrophic hunger in the world".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to push ahead with the war despite the opposition.

