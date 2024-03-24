Open Menu

Hundreds Of Kidnapped Nigerian School Students Released

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Hundreds of kidnapped Nigerian school students released

Abuja, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The more than 250 school students seized by gunmen in a mass kidnapping in northwestern Nigeria earlier this month have been released, the local governor said on Sunday.

The kidnapping in Kuriga, Kaduna state on March 7 was one of the biggest such attacks in years and prompted a national outcry over insecurity.

"The abducted Kuriga school children are released unharmed," Kaduna state governor Uba Sani said in a statement that did not specify how they were freed.

"This is indeed a day of joy," he said, thanking the army, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national security adviser, and "all Nigerians who prayed fervently for the safe return of the school children".

Gangs of criminals known locally as bandits have been blamed for the abductions. They routinely target communities, loot villages and carry out mass kidnappings for ransom in northwest and north-central Nigeria.

Relatives had said the kidnappers demanded a large payment for the return of the students, but President Tinubu said he had ordered security forces not to pay up.

Kidnap victims in Nigeria are often freed following negotiations with the authorities, though a 2022 law banned handing over money to kidnappers and officials deny ransom payments are made.

Related Topics

Army Kidnapping Governor Uba Kaduna Nigeria Money March Criminals Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

15 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

15 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

15 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

15 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

15 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

15 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

15 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

15 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

15 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

15 hours ago

More Stories From World