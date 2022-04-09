UrduPoint.com

Hungary Backs Independent Probe Into What Happened In Ukraine's Bucha - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2022 | 08:39 PM

Hungary Backs Independent Probe Into What Happened in Ukraine's Bucha - Spokesman

The spokesman of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday that the government supports an independent investigation into what happened in the Ukrainian town of Bucha

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) The spokesman of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday that the government supports an independent investigation into what happened in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.

"Prime Minister Viktor Orban condemns the Bucha massacre.

Hungary fully supports an international investigation to identify the perpetrators in this bloodshed," Bertalan Havasi was quoted as saying by the MTI news agency.

The Russian Defense Ministry has dismissed accusations of atrocities in Bucha, saying scenes of bodies strewn in the streets were staged. Russian President Vladimir Putin told Prime Minister Orban in a phone conversation this week that the alleged Bucha massacre was a blatant provocation orchestrated by Ukraine.

