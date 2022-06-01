UrduPoint.com

Hungary Demanded To Exempt Patriarch Kirill From EU Sanctions - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 08:23 PM

Hungary demanded not to include Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia in the list of anti-Russian sanctions of the European Union, Bloomberg reported citing informed sources

Earlier, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that, in his opinion, Patriarch Kirill might be on the list of new individual EU sanctions that will be adopted as part of the sixth sanctions package.

According to the agency, the permanent representative of Hungary spoke out not only against the inclusion of Patriarch Kirill in the sanctions list, but also put forward a number of technical comments on the embargo on Russian oil.

In connection with the position of Budapest, the approval of the sixth package of anti-Russian sanctions may be delayed, Bloomberg noted.

