Hungary Scraps PCR Test, Quarantine Requirement For Vaccinated Russian Tourists - Budapest

Hungary Scraps PCR Test, Quarantine Requirement for Vaccinated Russian Tourists - Budapest

Hungary, the only EU country to vaccinate its citizens with Russia's Sputnik V, has opened its doors to Russians who have received any of the currently existing shots, the Hungarian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday

"Those Russian citizens who are vaccinated against COVID-19 and [are] holding a Russian COVID-19 immunity certificate, can freely enter Hungary as of 27th July. There is no distinction between the different types of vaccines, therefore Russian citizens with valid Schengen visa and vaccination certificate can enter Hungary without further restrictions (i.

e. no PCR test or quarantine required)," the ministry said.

Hungary became the first EU member state to approve the use of the Sputnik V vaccine. In early June, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Budapest was discussing with Moscow the possible production of Russian vaccines at a Hungarian factory.

Russia resumed flights to Hungary on June 10. Starting July 24, the number of weekly Moscow-Budapest flights increased from two to four.

