Hurricane Fiona Causes Total Blackout In Puerto Rico - Outage Tracking Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Puerto Rico is suffering an island-wide power outage as Hurricane Fiona closes in, the Poweroutage.us portal indicates.

"100% of Puerto Rico is now without power from Hurricane Fiona," the website said.

Earlier on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said that tropical storm Fiona became a hurricane, warning that mudslides and torrential rains are likely across Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

US President Joe Biden approved Puerto Rico's emergency declaration to allow the Caribbean island to tap Federal funds ahead of the hurricane's arrival.

